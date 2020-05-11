Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Remedy is hiring a Senior Programmer

Get a job: Remedy is hiring a Senior Programmer

May 15, 2020 | By Staff
May 15, 2020 | By Staff
Console/PC, Design

Senior Programmer, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior Programmer for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

We are looking for a Senior Programmer to help unify our digital character creation workflows. We have recently started from scratch to unify our character creation pipeline, presenting an unique opportunity. 

While this a full-time software engineering role, the character technology team has also worked on implementing existing skinning algorithms, novel convolutional neural network architectures, facial blendshape solvers, custom photogrammetry hardware and statistical analysis of motion capture among others things. 

Responsibilities

  • Help develop an industry leading digital content creation pipeline
  • Collaborate with our proprietary engine and tools teams to build deep integrations between the Northlight engine and DCCs 
  • Adhere to high quality programming standards
  • Support the teams involved with character creation with tools and algorithms to make their work easier.

Requirements and qualifications

  • 4+ years of experience working in the game, film or equivalent industry
  • Proficiency in at least C++ and Python
  • Curiosity, ability to learn fast and to communicate concisely
  • Experience working with any of the following APIs: Maya, MotionBuilder, Houdini, Modo
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (in English) 

The ideal candidate will also have

  • A degree in computer science or software engineering  
  • Good math skills: calculus, linear algebra, optimization and numerical analysis
  • Experience with any of the following: custom in-house game engines, test driven development, continuous integration, machine learning, UI frameworks, API design, parallelism

What is in it for you?

  • Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable
  • Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else
  • You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system
  • We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions
  • Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

