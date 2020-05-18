Minecraft developer Mojang rebrands as Mojang Studios

Minecraft maker Mojang has rebranded to better reflect its current status as a multi-studio operation, and will now be known as Mojang Studios.

The Microsoft-owned company announced the news in a blog post celebrating Minecraft's 11th birthday, where it also unveiled a new logo.

"From our humble beginnings in Stockholm, we are entering the '20s as a multi-title, multi-location company. Following Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons, we’re planning a feature film, preparing an epic live show, and playing with ideas for brand new game," explained the company.

"There are also several studios around the world, all part of Mojang. Which, in a stroke of genius, inspired our new name Mojang Studios."

It might only be a superficial change, but it's always good to stay in the know where multi-billion dollar game companies are concerned.