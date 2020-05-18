Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
Minecraft has sold 200 million copies in 11 years

May 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Mojang Studios’ blocky sandbox game Minecraft has sold over 200 million copies since its debut almost exactly 11 years ago.

Studio head Helen Chiang shared as much in a quick look back on Minecraft’s more recent evolutions on the Microsoft blog today, noting that the game now sees 126 million monthly players as well. 

For a bit of a comparison, around this time last year Minecraft had sold 176 million lifetime copies, and boasted 91 million monthly active users.

These milestones accompanied news that the studio behind the game, once just known as Mojang, is now Mojang Studios, a change made to better reflect its “multi-title, multi-location company.”

