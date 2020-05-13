Video: How to run your own career fair on a tiny budget

In this GDC 2020 virtual panel Chris DeLeon, David Mullich, Dru Erridge, and Tiffany Otto explain how to run and operate your own career fair to help developers in your community.

It was an enlivening discussion about a very common problem, especially for small outfits, nonprofits, schools, and other stakeholders in the game industry.

If you missed seeing it live, don't despair; thanks to the magic of online video, now you can watch this discussion for yourself over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page.