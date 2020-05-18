Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

10 games, including Moss and Pistol Whip , have surpassed $2M revenue on Oculus Quest

10 games, including Moss and Pistol Whip, have surpassed $2M revenue on Oculus Quest

May 18, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
It’s been one whole year since Oculus launched both the standalone Oculus Quest and its upgraded PC-tethered VR kit the Oculus Rift S, prompting Oculus to share a peek at how games have fared on those devices since their debut.

While the Rift S makes use of the original Rift’s established store, the Quest’s curated storefront remains separate from the Rift marketplace, making any of that platform-specific data about how its games fare especially interesting. Oculus hasn't offered up a ton of info on adoption or that storefront to date, but now shares that Oculus Quest owners have spent more than $100 million on content within that Quest-exclusive storefront within the past 12 months or so.

So far, ten games have now managed to generate over $2 million in revenue on the Quest, though Oculus isn’t keen on sharing what most of those games are outside of a note that Moss, a Quest launch title, and Pistol Whip, a November 2019 release, are two of the ten. All this follows behind last month’s news that 20 total games have surpassed $1 million in revenue on Quest as well.

“A massive thank you to all the developers who have made Quest the success it is today—and to everyone using VR to stay connected and entertained during these difficult times,” reads that blog post from Oculus.

As for wider Oculus game milestones, the company also shared that Superhot VR has joined Beat Saber as a game that's gone double platinum (or sold over 2 million copies) across all VR platforms. 

