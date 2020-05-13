Get a job: Question is hiring a remote Senior Network Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



You connect people. Your tech helps them find their friends or make new ones - investing in a sense of presence and identity in a world that could last for years. You take on the challenges of online play that are unique and constantly evolving - a beast with many heads - and you have the sort of mind that craves the chance to slay it.

Question is seeking a network engineer with Unreal Engine multiplayer experience for a full time position to round out our team with ownership over matchmaking, session flow, and/or dedicated servers. Our last game was a multiplayer peer-to-peer game, and we wish to scale the team up to take this further using PlayFab’s matchmaking, crossplay, and dedicated server offerings. Your expertise in this field would grant you agency within the studio to define your role as well as the shape of the company as it enters its next phase of existence.

You would be working remotely from home with competitive salaries and benefits for U.S. residents with a distributed team made up of ex-AAA developers whose past team credits include: Thief: Deadly Shadows, BioShock, BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite, Dishonored, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and South Park: Fractured But Whole. We draw on a long history of games with strong central narratives & diverse player-enabling systems with the goal of attempting to create new experiences in the same vein, but on a smaller scale.

Responsibilities

Provide both, high level and low level, direction for the client and backend server architecture

Implement client travel flow through various session patterns

Write documentation for the maintenance and upkeep of your systems

Provide technical insight regarding multiplayer gameplay design

Lead and discuss networked game system architectural decisions and best practices

Requirements

GEOGRAPHY

Must live within U.S. time zones from Pacific to Eastern time - We want office hours to overlap from West to East coast

Due to logistics issues, we can only offer benefits to U.S. residents.

NETWORKING EXPERIENCE

Required: Familiarity with Unreal Engine 4’s online subsystems and session APi

Required: Must have shipped a multiplayer game on consoles (PS4 and/or XboxOne)

Familiarity with online gaming backend services such as PlayFab, Azure, or AWS

Familarity with cyber security methods and practices

Knowledgeable about network protocols

Keen to understand each millisecond of network exchanges, knowing where the time goes and how to reduce waste

Nice to have: Experience with implementing network topography as it relates to dedicated servers

A) running Unreal Engine in headless mode

B) using third party online services

COLLABORATOR

A mind for good architecture that caters to human factors and minimizes technical debt… specifically in the context of Unreal Engine 4

Able to use or modify existing code instead of writing redundant new systems

Understands gameplay

Self driven quality standards:

Proactive about tackling new problems instead of waiting to be told

Able to write bug reports and feature requests for yourself

Reaching out to team members as needed

Be the first to test your own output

COMPUTER SCIENTIST

Computer Science degree or equivalent experience

Expertise in C++

Ability to learn server-side programming languages as needed

Memory management - References and pointers vs. copy

Data structures, design patterns, and algorithms

Mastery of replication tactics and multiplayer development patterns

ALGORITHMIST

Systems design: Able to synthesize algorithms based on feature specifications AND teach that algorithm through writing and verbal discussions

Able to speak in terms of Big O notation and algorithmic complexity

Nice to Have: Understand common uses of dot product, cross product, normalized vectors, sine, and cosine in the context of gameplay programming

Optimizations: Able to learn and employ optimization techniques as needed

