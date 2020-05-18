Epic rolls easier refunds, keyless third-party sales into its Epic Games Store

Epic Games has made a few additions to its Epic Games Store platform that developers should be aware of, particularly involving how games can be sold through third-party retailers, and rules around how players can refund some game purchases.

On that third-party retailer addition, Epic now has partnerships with Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and Genba Digital that allows Epic Games Store-hosted games to be sold and purchased through those outside platforms without keys changing hands.

It’s something Epic says gives players more confidence that they’re making legitimate purchases, and it’s similar an earlier feature Epic rolled out for Humble’s digital game storefronts. On all supported third-party stores, players can now link up their EGS accounts and automatically redeem third-party purchases on the Epic Games Store.

On the refund front, Epic has added a “self-service” refund feature that gives players the ability to request refunds through their transaction history for games with less than two hours of logged play time purchased within the last 14 days.

Those requirements aren’t new by any means as they’re the same play restrictions the company rolled out last January when it first added the refund feature. Instead, the change removes some of the friction from the process. Previously anyone after a refund would need to reach out to support with their request while moving forward that same request can made with the press of a button.