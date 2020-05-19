Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

King has open sourced and relinquished control of the Defold game engine

King has open sourced and relinquished control of the Defold game engine

May 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
King has open sourced and relinquished ownership of the Defold game engine to bring more transparency to the development process.

Control of Defold will be transferred over to new software foundation called the Defold Foundation, which will take full ownership of the Defold product and services including the website, build servers, user forum, and social media channels. 

Members of the original Defold development team will also be leaving King to work full time on Defold as part of the newly established foundation. 

The Defold Foundation board will be overseen by Sara Cederberg, and has pledged to work closely with the Defold developer community and industry partners to drive development moving forward. 

Although King no longer owns Defold, the Candy Crush maker holds a seat on the Defold board and will continue to use the 2D game engine in "selected live games." 

"We are immensely proud to be able to open source Defold and we’re eager to start the journey as an open source game engine together with our great community of game developers building games using Defold," commented Björn Ritzl, product owner at the Defold Foundation.

"We would also wish to thank King for believing in our open source vision and entrusting Defold to the Defold Foundation." 

You can find out more about the now open-source game engine over on the Defold website, or take a gander at the engine itself on GitHub.

