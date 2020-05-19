Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 19, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 19, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 19, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Price drops and pandemics driving PlayStation Now and PS Plus subscriptions

Price drops and pandemics driving PlayStation Now and PS Plus subscriptions

May 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 19, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony witnessed a notable increase in the number of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions over the past 12 months.

The company previously revealed that network services revenue had received a "significant boost" since Christmas, but has now shared some tangible numbers during its corporate strategy meeting

The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers, for instance, increased by 2.7 million during the final quarter of the last fiscal year, meaning the online service now has a total of 41.5 million subscribers. 

It suggested the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people around the world to remain indoors, was responsible for that upswing.

As the graph below shows, the number of PlayStation Now subscribers has also surged upwards over the past year, rising to 2.2 million users in April 2020 from 1 million in March 2019. 

The console maker believes its decision to lower the price of the streaming service and add "marquee" titles helped drive momentum, and said it will be "important for us to maintain and expand this increased engagement going forward."

Related Jobs

Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[05.19.20]
Senior Character TD
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.19.20]
(Senior) Java Developer
Stray Bombay Company
Stray Bombay Company — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.19.20]
Senior Unreal Engineer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.18.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image