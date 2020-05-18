Video: How Ubisoft handled NPC voice design for The Division 2

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Ubisoft's Adam Ritchie offers insight into the effort that goes into making NPCs talk in games like Tom Clancy's The Division 2, as well as the pipeline and tools behind it.

It was an in-depth look at some of the challenges faced and overcome by the Voice Production team on a big, triple-A online, open-world game project.

If you didn't catch it live earlier this year, good news: you can now watch Ritchie's talk anytime you like over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

