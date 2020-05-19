2K and Hangar 13 get in on the classic game remake trend with Mafia: Definitive Edition

The recently rumored Mafia revival has been revealed to be the Mafia: Trilogy, an all-in-one collection that rounds up the three-part series for modern platforms and audiences.

Those plans include adding a fresh coat of paint to Mafia II through a HD remaster and a more straightforward “reintroduction” of the now four-year-old game Mafia III and its DLC. For Mafia, the 2002 game that kickstarted the entire franchise, 2K and Mafia III developer Hangar 13 are instead opting for a full blown remake due out at the end of the summer.

Hangar 13 parent company 2K emphasizes in the announcement that Mafia: Definitive Edition is a “built-from-the-ground-up remake” of the original game, following in the footsteps of classic games like Resident Evil 2, Final Fantasy VII, and Spyro the Dragon that have received from-scratch revivals in recent years.

In Mafia’s case, the rebuilt game follows the same beats as the original but does so through an updated script, new cutscenes and gameplay sequences, and expanded character backstories all built on the same engine as 2016’s Mafia III.

That full Mafia: Definitive Edition remake is set to launch on August 28, 2020 either as part of the Mafia: Trilogy bundle or as a standalone purchase. The other two games in the trilogy were launched alongside today's announcement and can be picked up a la carte as well, while 2K is also offering free Definitive Edition upgrades to existing owners of Mafia II (on Steam) and Mafia III (on Steam, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One).