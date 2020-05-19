Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 19, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 19, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 19, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

2K and Hangar 13 get in on the classic game remake trend with Mafia: Definitive Edition

2K and Hangar 13 get in on the classic game remake trend with Mafia: Definitive Edition

May 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
May 19, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The recently rumored Mafia revival has been revealed to be the Mafia: Trilogy, an all-in-one collection that rounds up the three-part series for modern platforms and audiences.

Those plans include adding a fresh coat of paint to Mafia II through a HD remaster and a more straightforward “reintroduction” of the now four-year-old game Mafia III and its DLC. For Mafia, the 2002 game that kickstarted the entire franchise, 2K and Mafia III developer Hangar 13 are instead opting for a full blown remake due out at the end of the summer. 

Hangar 13 parent company 2K emphasizes in the announcement that Mafia: Definitive Edition is a “built-from-the-ground-up remake” of the original game, following in the footsteps of classic games like Resident Evil 2, Final Fantasy VII, and Spyro the Dragon that have received from-scratch revivals in recent years.

In Mafia’s case, the rebuilt game follows the same beats as the original but does so through an updated script, new cutscenes and gameplay sequences, and expanded character backstories all built on the same engine as 2016’s Mafia III.

That full Mafia: Definitive Edition remake is set to launch on August 28, 2020 either as part of the Mafia: Trilogy bundle or as a standalone purchase. The other two games in the trilogy were launched alongside today's announcement and can be picked up a la carte as well, while 2K is also offering free Definitive Edition upgrades to existing owners of Mafia II (on Steam) and Mafia III (on Steam, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One).

Related Jobs

Moon Studios
Moon Studios — Remote, California, United States
[05.19.20]
Senior Character TD
Stray Bombay Company
Stray Bombay Company — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.19.20]
Senior Unreal Engineer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.18.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[05.18.20]
Technical Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image