Get a job: Stray Bombay Company is looking for a Senior Unreal Engineer

May 19, 2020 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Unreal EngineerStray Bombay Company

Location: Seattle, Washington

Help us define and architect innovative, best-in-class co-operative multiplayer games at scale. As an engineer you are passionate about architecting robust foundations we can build on, while balancing the importance of quickly ruling out ideas. Your knowledge of gameplay, networking and more help keep our games as awesome and fast paced as they need to be. You value collaboration, camaraderie, and compromise, and bring a team-first mindset to every conversation. You help make difficult product decisions easier by effectively surfacing what matters and recognizing when it’s time to compromise. 

Along the way, you’ll have a direct impact on both the product direction as well as how we work together as a studio.  

(This probably looks like 5+ years experience in gameplay and gameplay systems, networking, and storage, but you tell us!)

Tools and talents of the trade

  • Experience/expertise in networked games (UE4 a bonus!)
  • High degree of fluency in C++, or related skills, as well as version control and continuous integration
  • Experience leading development on a large code base  
  • Experience architecting and implementing critical gameplay foundations and components quickly and effectively  
  • Demonstrated ability to ship games at a high level of polish with high standards (and an eye to scope)  
  • Flexible and open-minded, especially when it comes to creative solutions and rapid prototyping
  • Capable of owning critical live operations, including reliability, performance and availability  
  • Pragmatic yet creative in the pursuit of quality… we’ll be scratching our head how you got things that performant!  

Other stuff

  • Comfortable with end-to-end ownership of features and feedback
  • Self-driven creative problem solver with a team-first mentality.
  • ‘T-shaped’... you go deep in one or more areas, but can contribute to many across production and development

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

