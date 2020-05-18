Get a job: Stray Bombay Company is looking for a Senior Unreal Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Seattle, Washington

Help us define and architect innovative, best-in-class co-operative multiplayer games at scale. As an engineer you are passionate about architecting robust foundations we can build on, while balancing the importance of quickly ruling out ideas. Your knowledge of gameplay, networking and more help keep our games as awesome and fast paced as they need to be. You value collaboration, camaraderie, and compromise, and bring a team-first mindset to every conversation. You help make difficult product decisions easier by effectively surfacing what matters and recognizing when it’s time to compromise.

Along the way, you’ll have a direct impact on both the product direction as well as how we work together as a studio.

(This probably looks like 5+ years experience in gameplay and gameplay systems, networking, and storage, but you tell us!)

Tools and talents of the trade

Experience/expertise in networked games (UE4 a bonus!)

High degree of fluency in C++, or related skills, as well as version control and continuous integration

Experience leading development on a large code base

Experience architecting and implementing critical gameplay foundations and components quickly and effectively

Demonstrated ability to ship games at a high level of polish with high standards (and an eye to scope)

Flexible and open-minded, especially when it comes to creative solutions and rapid prototyping

Capable of owning critical live operations, including reliability, performance and availability

Pragmatic yet creative in the pursuit of quality… we’ll be scratching our head how you got things that performant!

Other stuff

Comfortable with end-to-end ownership of features and feedback

Self-driven creative problem solver with a team-first mentality.

‘T-shaped’... you go deep in one or more areas, but can contribute to many across production and development

