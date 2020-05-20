Planet Zoo has surpassed 1 million sales in under six months

Planet Zoo has topped 1 million sales in under six months, according to developer Frontier Developments.

The studio touted the sales milestone in a recent trading update, and said the management sim was its biggest PC launch to date.

Frontier explained that Planet Zoo crossed the 1 million mark at the beginning of May, which is just under six months after the title launched on November 5, 2019.

The company also provided a sales update on some of its catalog titles, revealing that Elite Dangerous has sold over 3.5 million units as of April 2020, meaning it has added another 500,000 sales since January 2019.

Jurassic World Evolution, meanwhile, passed 3 million sales in March 2020, and Planet Coaster topped 2.5 million sales in January 2020. Both titles had previously sold 2 million copies as of January 2019.