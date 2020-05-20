Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

UK hypercasual developer Kwalee opens studio in Bangalore

May 20, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
UK mobile developer-publisher Kwalee has opened a new studio in Bangalore, India, to help expand production.

The Bangalore studio is Kwalee's first overseas branch, and will work in tandem with the company's existing UK team in Leamington Spa. 

Kwalee explained that having two studios in different time zones will help it achieve "an almost 'always on' workflow," allowing it to boost efficiency and become more competitive in the hypercasual market. 

Since being founded in 2011, Kwalee has worked on a range of hypercasual titles including Draw It, Shootout 3D, Off the Rails 3D, and Rocket Sky, which have collectively amassed over 350 million downloads worldwide. 

"From the outset, the aim will be for Kwalee’s Leamington Spa and Bangalore teams to collaborate as though they are one studio, with departments made up of employees in both locations," reads a press release.

"The look and feel of each studio will also be developed with this goal in mind, with Kwalee exploring ways they can use technology to help make the two studios feel closer to one another once COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted."

