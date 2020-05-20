Mobile battle royale title Free Fire just hit 80 million daily active users

Mobile battle royale title Free Fire has recorded a new peak of 80 million daily active users, according to publisher Garena.

That's a new record for the free-to-play survival shooter, which previously saw 60 million daily active users in March.

In its latest financial report, Sea Limited, the parent company of the Singapore-based Garena, explained Free Fire is now one of the biggest drivers of revenue within its digital entertainment business.

It also revealed the game hit a "record high" in terms of monthly paying users in April, and said the title has been particularly successful in India, where over 10 percent of monthly active users translate into monthly paying users.

Moving forward, the company will look to drive growth by focusing on esports and community building activities to further engage with its "rapidly growing user base."