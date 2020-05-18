Video: Democratizing real-time filmmaking techniques for indie devs

In this GDC 2020 virtual talk Glassbox Technologies' Norman Wang breaks down what it will take to democratize real-time VFX and virtual production tools for all levels of content creators -- including indie devs.

It was a thorough, in-depth look at the state of real-time VFX work in film and what's required to get the relevant tech into more hands, from updating school curriculums, to cutting hardware and software costs without sacrificing the quality of the end product, and beyond.

Wang's talk was fascinating, and now you can watch it for yourself anytime you like over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

