Get a job: Join InnoGames as a Senior Java Developer

Location: Hamburg, Germany

As a Java Software Developer, you will join our agile, cross-functional team to advance the development of our next-generation marketing tools and contribute with your knowledge of software architecture. Together as a team, we are proud to early adopt new features in advertising and always strive for innovations in products and technologies.

Your mission:

Work closely with our marketing department to shape and design various marketing tools and help us to use the social media budget more efficiently

Connect our software with external APIs to create automated marketing and reporting processes

Continuously improve our backend services with your knowledge of software craftsmanship and high-quality code

Contribute as a productive member of an agile development team in all phases of the development lifecycle

Your profile:

Degree in Computer Sciences, Business Information Systems or similar

Several years of professional experience in software development

Background in object-oriented programming in Java and openness for other programming paradigms

Software development with Spring, the UNIX command line is something you really enjoy and also feel comfortable to use SQL, GIT, and Continuous Delivery

Solid experience in using various methods in software design and automated testing to guarantee and improve code quality in compliance with the company standards

Interest in relevant business processes and the product you create

Excellent English language skills

Why join us?

Shape the success story of InnoGames with a great team of driven experts in an international culture

Competitive compensation and an atmosphere to empower creative thinking and strong results

Time for your personal and professional development and possibilities to join both internal and external events and conferences to gain expert knowledge in the relevant areas

Exceptional benefits ranging from flawless relocation support to company gym, smartphone or tablet of your own choice for personal use, roof terrace with BBQ and much more​

Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Java Developer? We look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Cristal Ledesma would be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Apply and #stayhome! Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we switched our operations company-wide to home office and turned our hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, we are also open for our new team members starting their work remotely at the time being or adjusting contract start dates accordingly. Stay home and safe!



InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.



Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.

