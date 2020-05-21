Amplifier Game Invest acquires Italian developer DestinyBit

Amplifier Game Invest has acquired Italian game developer DestinyBit for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Ravenna, Italy, DestinyBit is the four-person studio behind dice-based survival city builder Dice Legacy.

Amplifier, which is a subsidiary of THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group, said the deal will allow it to expand its reach into southern Europe and capitalize on the "unique" appeal of Dice Legacy.

"When we first saw the initial version of Dice Legacy, we knew that we had found something unique. A gem of a game," said Amplifier executive producer, Henrik Jonsson. "The DestinyBit team had found a unique theme to a game mechanic as old as humankind -- regular dice."

Following the deal, DestinyBit will become a fully owned subsidiary of Amplifier, which has pledged to pursue more investments and acquisitions in markets beyond Scandinavia and North America.