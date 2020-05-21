EA is releasing the source code for Command & Conquer: Red Alert and Tiberian Dawn

EA is releasing the source code for Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert under the GPL version 3.0. license.

The source code will be made available alongside the upcoming Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, and should help the modding community design maps, create custom units, tweak gameplay logic and generally tinker with their beloved RTS in a huge assortment of ways.

Explaining how the move came about in a blog post, EA producer Jim Vessella said the initiative is the direct result of a collaboration between the U.S. publisher and members of the Command & Conquer community.

"This is a key moment for Electronic Arts, the C&C community, and the gaming industry, as we believe this will be one of the first major RTS franchises to open source their source code under the GPL," they explained.

"After discussing with the [community] council members, we made the decision to go with the GPL license to ensure compatibility with projects like CnCNet and Open RA. Our goal was to deliver the source code in a way that would be truly beneficial for the community, and we hope this will enable amazing community projects for years to come."

When it comes to unearthing user content, Steam players will be able to share maps and mods via the Steam Workshop. Alternately, they'll be able to subscribe to maps and mods from within the game's Steam Community Hub, or by utilizing in-game menus to browse and download content.

Origin players will also be able to follow the same in-game process to download community-made maps, but will need to manually install mods into their respective folders outside the game.

You can find out more about the open source initiative by checking out the full explainer on the EA website.