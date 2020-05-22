Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 22, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 22, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 22, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fortnite is morphing into a movie theater with help from Christopher Nolan

Fortnite is morphing into a movie theater with help from Christopher Nolan

May 22, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 22, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

For its next trick, Epic Games battle royale shooter Fortnite will morph into a virtual movie theater to host a showing of an unnamed Christopher Nolan movie. 

The news comes after the latest trailer for Nolan's upcoming movie Tenet premiered in the popular online title. 

Since launching back in July 2017, Fortnite has evolved into a bona fide social platform. The title has previously played host to massive virtual concerts featuring acts like Marshmello and Travis Scott, while the recent opening of a new combat-free 'Party Island' has given the game's 350 million players a place to kick back and shoot the breeze.

A variety of major movie tie-ins have also brought big-screen characters from the likes of Star Wars and The Avengers to the builder-shooter, but this is the first time players will be able to watch a full-length feature film in-game. 

The film will begin screening in Fortnite later this summer, and will be a completely free to all players. Previous events like the Travis Scott concert pulled in over 27 million unique logins across five scheduled shows, so it'll be fascinating to see whether the Nolan flick can generate a similar response.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.22.20]
Senior Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.22.20]
Senior Rigging Artist
WarnerMedia
WarnerMedia — Atlanta, Georgia, United States
[05.22.20]
Sr. Brand Manager, Adult Swim Games
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.22.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image