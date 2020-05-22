Fortnite is morphing into a movie theater with help from Christopher Nolan

For its next trick, Epic Games battle royale shooter Fortnite will morph into a virtual movie theater to host a showing of an unnamed Christopher Nolan movie.

The news comes after the latest trailer for Nolan's upcoming movie Tenet premiered in the popular online title.

Since launching back in July 2017, Fortnite has evolved into a bona fide social platform. The title has previously played host to massive virtual concerts featuring acts like Marshmello and Travis Scott, while the recent opening of a new combat-free 'Party Island' has given the game's 350 million players a place to kick back and shoot the breeze.

A variety of major movie tie-ins have also brought big-screen characters from the likes of Star Wars and The Avengers to the builder-shooter, but this is the first time players will be able to watch a full-length feature film in-game.

The film will begin screening in Fortnite later this summer, and will be a completely free to all players. Previous events like the Travis Scott concert pulled in over 27 million unique logins across five scheduled shows, so it'll be fascinating to see whether the Nolan flick can generate a similar response.