Get a job: Visual Concepts is looking for a Senior Systems Designer

Location: Foothill Ranch, California

Who We Are:

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studio in Foothill Ranch, CA is committed to gaming and technical innovation and offers top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

What We Need:

We are seeking a Senior Systems Designer to join our development efforts on an exciting new game! Within this role, you’ll be focused on creating, maintaining, and balancing engaging gameplay systems. You’ll work with engineers, artists, and other designers to build innovative mechanics and economies that form the backbone of our new project.

What You Will Do:

Document, build, implement, bug-fix and “own” your ideas, overseeing them from concept through to final release

Design, write, and prototype new systems and some of the meta-game such as player progression, character creation, game balance, economies, and other related systems

Evangelize core gameplay features to the rest of the team and help develop best practices

Collaborate with game and world designers, gameplay engineers, artists, and animators to implement, tune and balance gameplay systems

Prototype and pitch your own design ideas to the team

Analyze, validate, and incorporate feedback from the team, as well as from external user testing, as needed

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

5+ years’ experience within the video game industry

Shipped at least 1 AAA game within a Game Designer role

Experience in system design for console or online games, such as player progression and advancement, social mechanics, rewards, economy, or customization/in-game editors

Experience with scripting (proprietary or third party)

Strong understanding of development processes, workflows, and tools

Experience working in-engine, either prototyping or implementing your ideas

Comfortable with a development that is playtest-driven and focused on iteration and polish

Ability to find new opportunities for improvements and additions within a game

Ability to work in a team and collaborate with engineers, artists, and other designers

Good communication and presentation skills

Self-motivated and proactive

What Will Help You Shine:

Experience working with analytical data sets for balancing and fine-tuning

Experience with Unreal Engine 4 (UE4) and working knowledge of UE4’s Blueprint system

Experience with programming (C++, Python)

