Tencent acquires 20% stake in Story of Seasons dev Marvelous for $65 million

Tencent has purchased a 20 percent stake in Japanese game studio Marvelous for $65 million.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the deal will see Tencent buy 8.62 million newly issued shares for 576 yen ($5.28) each, with existing shareholders Amuse Capital and Nakayama Hayao selling 2.83 million and 708,600 shares to Tencent for the same price.

Marvelous, which is best known for developing titles in the Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons series, will use the cash to bolster its existing franchises and launch new properties.

Tencent has made a number of investments and acquisitions over the past few months in a bid to expand its global footprint, having sunk cash into Bayonetta developer Platinum Games, Conan Exiles maker Funcom, and Spec Ops: The Line creator Yager.

The Chinese company also revealed last week that it's now working on OtherSide's System Shock title in some capacity.