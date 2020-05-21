Attend GDC Summer for an inside look at the physical animation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment's award-winning Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was one of the biggest releases of last year, and attendees of GDC Summer will have a rare chance to learn how the game blends authored animations with physical simulation to create high-fidelity character motion.

In a virtual talk on "Physical Animation in 'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order'" Respawn's Bartlomiej Waszak will show you how Fallen Order's physical animation system improves motion fluidity, smooths out transitions and provides a nuanced character performance.

Waszak will provide practical examples of hero traversal mechanics, stormtrooper death performances, and the companion droid BD-1. He'll also share several solutions for blending physics with target animations, discuss the control parameters and tradeoffs associated with each technique, and show implementations achieved using Unreal Engine 4 and PhysX.

Expect to walk away with a deeper understanding of the physics and animation systems at play in Fallen Order, as well as unique insights into how Respawn created it, and how you might apply the studio's learnings to your own work!

