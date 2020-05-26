Gamestream raises $3.8 million to grow its B2B-focused cloud gaming platform

Cloud based game services provider Gamestream has secured € 3.5 million, roughly $3.8 million, in additional funding to bolster the ranks of its B2B focused game streaming offerings.

While many cloud based game platforms aim to land directly in players homes, Gamestream instead partners with businesses like hotels and cruise ships to provide a readily-deployable streaming game platform then offered to those businesses’ customers as an amenity.

According to PocketGamer, that additional bit of funding now aims to help Gamestream is staff up its internal teams and accelerate plans to expand the offerings in its game library, a library that currently includes around 150 titles from the likes of Square Enix, Capcom, and more.