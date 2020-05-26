Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
May 26, 2020
Blizzard officially calls off BlizzCon 2020, though a digital event might be in the cards

May 26, 2020 | By Alissa McAloon
After a healthy amount of deliberation and caution, Blizzard has ultimately decided to call off BlizzCon 2020. The annual fan expo was originally planned as a sizable event in Anaheim, California this November, but has now, like many others, been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full cancellation comes weeks after Blizzard first told its community it was actively keeping an eye on COVID-19 developments, noting it was hoping “things would look better later in the year” and allow it to hold the fall event as planned.

“During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make,” reads today’s post from BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith.

“We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.”

While BlizzCon itself won’t be taking place as previously planned, Smith notes that the team is looking at ways it can roll some of those usual festivities--both fan and esports competition focused--into an online event of some sort. Given the complexity of that pivot, however, Smith notes that any online substitution would likely take place in the beginning of 2021 at the earliest. 

