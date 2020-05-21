Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sponsored: Tap into a massive audience by learning to grow your game in Brazil

May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020 | By Xsolla
Brazil’s massive video game audience offers a huge growth opportunity—if you know the best way to approach the market. To help you grow revenue more quickly and easily, Xsolla’s gaming experts have rounded up essential best practices for game sales and operations in Brazil.

Download Xsolla’s new guide, How to Grow Your Video Game in Brazil, and:

  • Find out why this market is key to your growth strategy
  • Discover which payment methods reach the most players locally
  • Get tips for identifying and preventing fraud in this growing market
  • Save valuable time understanding taxes and privacy regulations

Sign up for you free guide now! 

