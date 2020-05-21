Get a job: Join Moon Studios as a Senior Character TD

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Moon Studios - award-winning creators of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps - are looking for Senior Character TD's. After redefining the Metroidvania genre with the Ori series, our next goal is to revolutionize the ARPG genre.

Join our family, help us create some of the best games the industry has ever seen and work with some of the most talented individuals in the world!

Please note that Moon Studios is a distributed development studio: Everyone at Moon works remotely and we accept job applications from participants all over the world!

We're looking for:

Individuals who can work autonomously - We don't count your hours, we won't babysit you. Your job is to enchant us with your raw talent and professionalism!

Individuals who want to have a voice - Unhappy with the current state of the industry? Every person at Moon Studios has a voice and can help shape the games we're making.

Individuals who believe in collaboration - We work together as a team, as a family, to challenge the status quo and raise the bar!

Individuals who want to grow - Contrary to other AAA studios, our goal is to remain a comparatively small studio made of elite talent. We strive to only hire the absolute best talent in the industry and encourage them to further grow their skills with us. Tired of being the smartest gal or guy in the room? Join our community, inspire us, and be inspired!

Since Moon Studios is a distributed game development studio, we work with talent from all around the world. To keep things personal and foster communication, we hold annual Team Retreats to touch base and figure out what challenges we want to tackle next. Drinks, dinners, flights, accommodations, and an overall swell time all included!

Reach out to us if you...

Are a top notch Character TD who has production experience in creating character rigs and developing tools, pipelines, etc .

Are extremely experienced with rigging in Maya and developing tools with Python .

and . Have a solid understanding of animation principles and processes, know what animators need and can help create friendly and intuitive rigs and tools .

and can help create . Have at least a basic knowledge of game production, game engines and real-time limitations .

. Are knowledgeable in more than just rigging. We want as many multi-talented creative geniuses as possible in our studio!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.