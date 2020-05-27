Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 27, 2020
Little Nightmares has sold over 2 million copies worldwide

Little Nightmares has sold over 2 million copies worldwide

May 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 27, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Tarsier Studios' puzzle-platformer horror title Little Nightmares has sold over 2 million copies worldwide. 

The game launched back in April 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, before heading to the Nintendo Switch in May 2018. It will also be available on Google Stadia as of June 1, 2020. 

Little Nightmares crossed the 1 million sales mark in August 2018, smashing internal expectations by performing "well beyond" what Tarsier had expected. 

Since then, Tarsier has been acquired by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group for $10.5 million and begun work on a sequel called Little Nightmares II, which is currently due to release in 2020. 

 

