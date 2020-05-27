Xbox Family Settings app will help parents manage their kids' gaming habits

Xbox has soft launched a new Family Settings mobile app to make it easier for parents to ensure their children are playing in a safe and healthy environment.

The app is currently available in preview mode on Android and iOS, and can be used by parents to remotely tweak their Xbox's family settings to ensure children only have access to content they deem appropriate.

For instance, the app can be used to set daily screen time limits, implement content filters, adjust play and communication settings, and view regular activity reports that offer insights into how children are spending their time on Xbox.

It will also allow parents to respond to real time notifications, such as requests to extend screen time or enable access and multiplayer capabilities for specific applications and games.

Further down the line, parents will be given the power to view and manage their child's friends list and approve or decline new friend requests.

Xbox believes the app will be of particular use to parents who are trying to navigate the new normal imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that especially right now, families are facing new challenges in the wake of school closures, working from home and social distancing due to COVID-19. In my own family, we’ve had to navigate this 'new normal,' and how our existing rules for screen time might need to be adjusted to better reflect our reality," wrote the company.

"With the Xbox Family Settings app (Preview), parents can easily relax screen time on Xbox so kids have more time to play, or create a new schedule to help balance time for remote learning. We believe that especially now, gaming plays an important role to help connect friends and family and have fun while staying home."

The Xbox Family Settings app is available now for all Android users, and the first 10,000 people on iOS to test in preview mode. An wider roll out is expected later this year.