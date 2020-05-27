Get a job: Join Scanline VFX as an Unreal Technical Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Los Angeles, Vancouver, or Montreal

ROLE

Working with the real-time team, the Unreal Technical Director is responsible for developing content for film, VR, and virtual production. They support on-set virtual production in Unreal to create immerse real-time experiences for film production.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Creates content for immersive experiences for real-time applications and virtual film production

Creates tools using C++, Blueprints, and Python Explore technologies in Virtual Production such as motion trackers, LED screens and robotics

Debugs shaders and optimizes workflows to achieve real-time performance

Develops workflows to seamlessly transfer content from DCC software to Unreal

Uses particle systems to create stunning FX

Helps the art team optimize assets for Unreal

Leverages current technology research and development trends to innovate and advance Scanline’s technologies

Designs, implements, and releases state-of-the-art components and applications for mission-critical, high performance, and globally distributed systems

Gathers requirements across large collaboration efforts that span multiple departments and/or disciplines

Writes technical briefs and user documentation

Partners with Software Development leadership to identify and schedule tasks

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Minimum five (5) years of Unreal experience building, debugging, and supporting complex setups in Unreal

Minimum five (5) years of experience in scripted tools development

Creative ability and artistic talent, demonstrated by previous work

Exceptional technical skills, the ability to learn new software quickly, and a keenness to stay on the leading edge

Strong willingness to grow, learn new methods and share knowledge with others

Ability to work and solve technical issues independently

Ability to take direction positively, work well within a team and thrives under the pressure of tight deadlines

Excellent communication skills and an open mind

Team player able to work in a collaborative and fast-paced environment

