Get a job: Join Scanline VFX as an Unreal Technical Director

May 27, 2020 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Unreal Technical Director, Scanline VFX

Location: Los Angeles, Vancouver, or Montreal

ROLE
Working with the real-time team, the Unreal Technical Director is responsible for developing content for film, VR, and virtual production. They support on-set virtual production in Unreal to create immerse real-time experiences for film production. 

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Creates content for immersive experiences for real-time applications and virtual film production
  • Creates tools using C++, Blueprints, and Python Explore technologies in Virtual Production such as motion trackers, LED screens and robotics
  • Debugs shaders and optimizes workflows to achieve real-time performance
  • Develops workflows to seamlessly transfer content from DCC software to Unreal
  • Uses particle systems to create stunning FX
  • Helps the art team optimize assets for Unreal
  • Leverages current technology research and development trends to innovate and advance Scanline’s technologies
  • Designs, implements, and releases state-of-the-art components and applications for mission-critical, high performance, and globally distributed systems
  • Gathers requirements across large collaboration efforts that span multiple departments and/or disciplines
  • Writes technical briefs and user documentation
  • Partners with Software Development leadership to identify and schedule tasks

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum five (5) years of Unreal experience building, debugging, and supporting complex setups in Unreal
  • Minimum five (5) years of experience in scripted tools development
  • Creative ability and artistic talent, demonstrated by previous work
  • Exceptional technical skills, the ability to learn new software quickly, and a keenness to stay on the leading edge
  • Strong willingness to grow, learn new methods and share knowledge with others
  • Ability to work and solve technical issues independently
  • Ability to take direction positively, work well within a team and thrives under the pressure of tight deadlines
  • Excellent communication skills and an open mind
  • Team player able to work in a collaborative and fast-paced environment

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

