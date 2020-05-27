Get a job: Join Scanline VFX as an Unreal Technical Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Los Angeles, Vancouver, or Montreal
ROLE
Working with the real-time team, the Unreal Technical Director is responsible for developing content for film, VR, and virtual production. They support on-set virtual production in Unreal to create immerse real-time experiences for film production.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Creates content for immersive experiences for real-time applications and virtual film production
- Creates tools using C++, Blueprints, and Python Explore technologies in Virtual Production such as motion trackers, LED screens and robotics
- Debugs shaders and optimizes workflows to achieve real-time performance
- Develops workflows to seamlessly transfer content from DCC software to Unreal
- Uses particle systems to create stunning FX
- Helps the art team optimize assets for Unreal
- Leverages current technology research and development trends to innovate and advance Scanline’s technologies
- Designs, implements, and releases state-of-the-art components and applications for mission-critical, high performance, and globally distributed systems
- Gathers requirements across large collaboration efforts that span multiple departments and/or disciplines
- Writes technical briefs and user documentation
- Partners with Software Development leadership to identify and schedule tasks
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Minimum five (5) years of Unreal experience building, debugging, and supporting complex setups in Unreal
- Minimum five (5) years of experience in scripted tools development
- Creative ability and artistic talent, demonstrated by previous work
- Exceptional technical skills, the ability to learn new software quickly, and a keenness to stay on the leading edge
- Strong willingness to grow, learn new methods and share knowledge with others
- Ability to work and solve technical issues independently
- Ability to take direction positively, work well within a team and thrives under the pressure of tight deadlines
- Excellent communication skills and an open mind
- Team player able to work in a collaborative and fast-paced environment
