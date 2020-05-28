Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
Report: Sony to host PlayStation 5 game showcase next week

May 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Sony is preparing to host a digital PlayStation 5 showcase event next week, according to a fresh report from Bloomberg

"People with direct knowledge of the matter" told Bloomberg that the event will spotlight games for the next-generation console, and could take place on June 3. 

Although those sources emphasis that plans could still change, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Sony host a conference at the start of June -- a month that's typically peppered with big announcements from the E3 conference and Direct-style showcases. 

Over the past few months, Sony has shared a deluge of tech specs and design information relating to the PlayStation 5 and its new DualSense controller, but some key questions remain.

For instance, here's still no word on how much the console will cost when (or perhaps, if) it launches this year, and we also have no idea what the unit actually looks like.

