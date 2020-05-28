Sony to showcase PlayStation 5 titles in digital event on June 4

Sony is preparing to host a digital PlayStation 5 showcase event next week, according to a fresh report from Bloomberg.

"People with direct knowledge of the matter" told Bloomberg that the event will spotlight games for the next-generation console, and could take place on June 3.

Although those sources emphasis that plans could still change, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Sony host a conference at the start of June -- a month that's typically peppered with big announcements from the E3 conference and Direct-style showcases.

Over the past few months, Sony has shared a deluge of tech specs and design information relating to the PlayStation 5 and its new DualSense controller, but some key questions remain.

For instance, here's still no word on how much the console will cost when (or perhaps, if) it launches this year, and we also have no idea what the unit actually looks like.

Update: Sony has confirmed it'll be holding a digital event on Thursday, June 4 to spotlight the "future of gaming" on PlayStation 5. The event will kick off at 1pm PDT and will provide a first look at some of the games that'll be heading to the next-gen console.

"We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games? That’s why I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday," reads the PlayStation Blog.

"The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

The showcase will run for just over an hour, and will be the first in a series of events centered around the PlayStation 5.