African mobile game publisher Carry1st secures $2.5 million to expand operations

African mobile game publisher Carry1st secures $2.5 million to expand operations

May 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 28, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

African mobile game publisher Carry1st has secured $2.5 million in funding to recruit new talent, bolster its platform technology, and "catalyze mobile gaming" across the continent. 

The funding round was led by CRE Venture Capital with backing from others including Perivoli Innovations, Chandaria Capital, and Lateral Capital. The latest cash injection means Carry1st has raised $4 million to date. 

Since being founded in 2019, Carry1st has launched a number of social mobile titles including Carry1st Trivia and Hyper!, the former of which became the top ranked free-to-play Android game in Nigeria and Kenya. 

The company said it has reached over 1.5 million users across Africa, and now hopes to expand into a market it described as the "fasted-growing form of mobile media."

"Social gaming is the largest and fastest-growing form of mobile media, grossing more than three times all other app categories combined. Our mission is to bring this world of interactive content to Africa and likewise to connect Africa to the world," said Carry1st chief exec Cordel Robbin-Coker.

"Our belief is that building a local publisher, with differentiated tech and operating capabilities across marketing, distribution, and monetization is the way to be this bridge. We are pleased to partner with CRE and our investor group to accelerate this vision."

