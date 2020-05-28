HP debuts $600 Reverb G2 VR headset with Valve, Microsoft tech built in

HP's finally pulled the curtain back on its collaberation with Valve and Microsoft that it teased back in March. Today the company debuted the HP Reverb G2, a $600 VR headset with hand-tracking controllers that borrows tech from Valve and Microsoft to serve as an commercial and consumer product.

According HP, the headset has a 2160 x 2160 display resolution on each eye, which outpaces Valve's Index headset that displays at 1440 x 1600 pixels. HP says that Valve designed the new headset's lenses.

It also borrows the Valve Index's off-ear speakers, and has updated the Reverb's controler design to mirror the hand-tracking setup of the Oculus Touch controllers, backed by side-facing cameras.

HP's expansion of its VR offerings does seem to be a shot in the arm for the industry, and indicates a turn toward the consumer market for the company. The first HP Reverb was designed for commercial clients, while this new headset boasts built-in compatibility with Steam VR.

It's also a headset that can ship in a time when demand for headsets has led to a shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HP has opened preorders for the new headset now, to help gauge demand when it launches later this year.