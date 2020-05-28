Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 28, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 28, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 28, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Control , Sayonara Wild Hearts lead winners of 2020 Nordic Game Awards

Control, Sayonara Wild Hearts lead winners of 2020 Nordic Game Awards

May 28, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
May 28, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

This week, the Nordic Game Conference moved its Malmö-based conference to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and today it's announced the winners of the 2020 Nordic Game Awards. 

These awards stand out because they're specifically handed out to game developers based in the Nordic region of Europe. Among the winners are Remedy Entertainment's Control, Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts, Triband's What the Golf, Hempuli Oy's Baba is You, and more. 

Control and Sayonara Wild Hearts led the way with two awards each. Control took home the Nordic Game of the Year and Best Technology awards, while Sayonara Wild Hearts won awards for Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen, and Best Art. 

The full list of winners is below. 

Nordic Game of the Year 2020 - Control from Remedy Entertainment
Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen - Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo
Best Art - Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo
Best Fun for Everyone - What the Golf? from Triband
Best Design - Baba is You from Hempuli Oy
Best Technology - Control from Remedy Entertainment
Best Audio - Mutazione from Die Gute Fabrik
Best Debut - My Friend Pedro from Deadtoast
Best VR/XR - Ghost Giant from Zoink Games

Related Jobs

Fred Rogers Productions
Fred Rogers Productions — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[05.28.20]
Digital Producer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.25.20]
Senior Lighting Artist
E-Line Media
E-Line Media — Phoenix, Arizona, United States
[05.23.20]
Creative Director
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Foothill Ranch, California, United States
[05.21.20]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image