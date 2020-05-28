Control , Sayonara Wild Hearts lead winners of 2020 Nordic Game Awards

This week, the Nordic Game Conference moved its Malmö-based conference to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and today it's announced the winners of the 2020 Nordic Game Awards.

These awards stand out because they're specifically handed out to game developers based in the Nordic region of Europe. Among the winners are Remedy Entertainment's Control, Simogo's Sayonara Wild Hearts, Triband's What the Golf, Hempuli Oy's Baba is You, and more.

Control and Sayonara Wild Hearts led the way with two awards each. Control took home the Nordic Game of the Year and Best Technology awards, while Sayonara Wild Hearts won awards for Nordic Game of the Year - Small Screen, and Best Art.

The full list of winners is below.

Nordic Game of the Year 2020 - Control from Remedy Entertainment

Nordic Game of the Year – Small Screen - Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo

Best Art - Sayonara Wild Hearts from Simogo

Best Fun for Everyone - What the Golf? from Triband

Best Design - Baba is You from Hempuli Oy

Best Technology - Control from Remedy Entertainment

Best Audio - Mutazione from Die Gute Fabrik

Best Debut - My Friend Pedro from Deadtoast

Best VR/XR - Ghost Giant from Zoink Games