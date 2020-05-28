Steam Cloud Play beta lets developers enable GeForce Now integration

It looks like Valve might have a big interest in cloud-based video game play in the near future. The Seattle-based developer and Steam operator has launched Steam Cloud Play into beta, a cloud-based gaming feature that, for now, lets developers enable users to play games from their Steam Libary in Nvidia GeForce Now.

According to the documentation in Steamworks, Nvidia GeForce Now is the first and only service the platform is supporting. Users will need to download the GeForce Now client and connect their Steam account to Nvidia's Service to play their Steam Library over the cloud. Valve still intends for users to pay Nvidia for its subscription service, while buying games on Steam normally.

Valve wants developers implementing Cloud Play to know they may be playing from a new virtual PC, and so it's important that games have Steam Cloud (or a different online save system) enabled.