Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 29, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 29, 2020
arrowPress Releases
May 29, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Life is Strange developer Dontnod opens new studio in Canada

Life is Strange developer Dontnod opens new studio in Canada

May 29, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
May 29, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Life is Strange and Vampyr developer Dontnod Entertainment has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada. 

The office will become the French company's first international office, and will enable the studio to expand production and better connect with its community in North America. 

"We are delighted to share our plans of expansion with the opening of this new office in Montreal, completing the talented team working out of Paris," said Dontnod chief exec, Oskar Guilbert. 

"Our goal is to create video games as close as possible to our community’s expectations. With this new international team, we will be able to envision even more ambitious titles and keep writing wonderful stories for our players."

Dontnod intends to tap into the Montreal talent pool to fill out the studio, which will "be supported by a brand new project."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.29.20]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.29.20]
(Senior) Dialogue Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.29.20]
Development Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.29.20]
Game Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image