Life is Strange developer Dontnod opens new studio in Canada

Life is Strange and Vampyr developer Dontnod Entertainment has opened a new studio in Montreal, Canada.

The office will become the French company's first international office, and will enable the studio to expand production and better connect with its community in North America.

"We are delighted to share our plans of expansion with the opening of this new office in Montreal, completing the talented team working out of Paris," said Dontnod chief exec, Oskar Guilbert.

"Our goal is to create video games as close as possible to our community’s expectations. With this new international team, we will be able to envision even more ambitious titles and keep writing wonderful stories for our players."

Dontnod intends to tap into the Montreal talent pool to fill out the studio, which will "be supported by a brand new project."