Just Cause developer Avalanche is opening a new UK studio

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios is opening a new studio in the UK city of Liverpool.

The Swedish developer-publisher, which also worked on Mad Max and Rage 2, currently has offices in Malmo, New York, and Stockholm.

It explained the Liverpool studio will initially be staffed by a core team of five developers, who'll initially join and work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before eventually becoming a 50-strong team over the next two years.

The Liverpool office will collaborate with the company's other studios on the development of current and future projects from Expansive Worlds, the Avalanche-owned developer behind the theHunter franchise.