Just Cause developer Avalanche is opening a new UK studio

May 29, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Just Cause developer Avalanche Studios is opening a new studio in the UK city of Liverpool. 

The Swedish developer-publisher, which also worked on Mad Max and Rage 2, currently has offices in Malmo, New York, and Stockholm. 

It explained the Liverpool studio will initially be staffed by a core team of five developers, who'll initially join and work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before eventually becoming a 50-strong team over the next two years. 

The Liverpool office will collaborate with the company's other studios on the development of current and future projects from Expansive Worlds, the Avalanche-owned developer behind the theHunter franchise.

