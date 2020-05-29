The Witcher franchise has crossed 50 million sales

The Witcher franchise has sold over 50 million copies worldwide, according to the latest figures from developer CD Projekt Red.

The Witcher 3 is responsible for a huge chunk of those sales, with the popular RPG having sold over 20 million copies as of June 2019.

The acclaimed threequel has become an evergreen title for CD Projekt since launching in May 2015, and recently helped the Polish company to its best first quarter in history.

Although it's been out in the wild for half a decade, the game received two major expansions - Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine - and eventually made its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.