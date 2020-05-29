EA renews Madden NFL license through 2026

EA's money-printing Madden NFL business will continue to stay strong. In a deal announced today with the NFL and the NFL Player's Association, the company shared that it's renewed its exclusive rights to the Madden NFL Franchise in a "multiyear" deal that will ensure it's the only company in town developing football simulation games.

There was some speculation that EA's long grip on the football franchise might loosen after the NFL announced a deal with 2K games earlier this year, but for the time being, it appears that deal will continue to only cover non-simulation titles.

According to Polygon, today's announcement comes after a formal vote held by league owners yesterday, but an EA spokesperson stated that both organizations had agreed to renewal terms in advance of the vote, which proved to be "seen as a formality."

An NFL representative also told Polygon that the deal will extend through 2026, though a reporter for MMQB reported that the additional year will depend on EA hitting required revenue goals.

EA's press release also indicates the company is planning other football games "with more forms of play and self-expression, available on more platforms, including expanded offerings for mobile players."