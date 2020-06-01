Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 1, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 1, 2020
arrowPress Releases
June 1, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Codemasters secures FIA World Rally Championship license from 2023

Codemasters secures FIA World Rally Championship license from 2023

June 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
June 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Dirt Rally developer Codemasters has secured the rights to the FIA World Rally Championship license from 2023.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the UK studio has signed a five-year deal to develop and publish games based on the rallying series from 2023 through to 2027. 

The license has been in the hands of developer Kylotonn and publisher Bigben Interactive since 2015, but will be handed over to Codemasters in the coming years. 

Codemasters has acquired plenty of racing pedigree working on the Dirt Rally, GRID, and F1 franchises, and last year singled its intent to further specialize in the genre by acquiring Project Cars maker Slightly Mad Studios for a reported $30 million. 

The studio intends to launch its first WRC title in the fiscal year ending March 2024, and explained it will be targeting PC, console, and mobile platforms.

Related Jobs

E-Line Media
E-Line Media — Phoenix, Arizona, United States
[05.30.20]
Creative Director
Question
Question — Remote, California, United States
[05.30.20]
Senior Gameplay Engineer (Unreal Engine, Work from Home)
Question
Question — Remote, California, United States
[05.30.20]
Senior Network Engineer (Unreal Engine, Work from Home)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.29.20]
Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image