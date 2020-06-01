Codemasters secures FIA World Rally Championship license from 2023

Dirt Rally developer Codemasters has secured the rights to the FIA World Rally Championship license from 2023.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the UK studio has signed a five-year deal to develop and publish games based on the rallying series from 2023 through to 2027.

The license has been in the hands of developer Kylotonn and publisher Bigben Interactive since 2015, but will be handed over to Codemasters in the coming years.

Codemasters has acquired plenty of racing pedigree working on the Dirt Rally, GRID, and F1 franchises, and last year singled its intent to further specialize in the genre by acquiring Project Cars maker Slightly Mad Studios for a reported $30 million.

The studio intends to launch its first WRC title in the fiscal year ending March 2024, and explained it will be targeting PC, console, and mobile platforms.