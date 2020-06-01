Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

EB Games Australia admits to misleading customers over Fallout 76 refunds

June 1, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
The Australian branch of video game retailer EB Games has admitted to misleading customers about their consumer guarantee rights. 

The company had been advising customers who'd purchased Fallout 76 that they were not entitled to a refund, despite them experiencing a range of faults with the title including bugs and server issues. 

However, after those consumers raised the issue with the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), the retailer has now turned heel and admitted it shouldn't have misrepresented consumer guarantee rights by telling disgruntled Fallout 76 owners they couldn't seek a refund. 

"The Australian Consumer Law provides consumers with the right to ask for their choice of a repair, replacement or refund when they have purchased a product that has a fault which amounts to a major failure," said ACCC commissioner Sarah Court. 

"Retailers must ensure that they train their staff so they do not misrepresent to consumers their consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law, including the right to obtain a refund in certain circumstances."

The u-turn means customers who contacted EB Games between November 14, 2018, and October 31, 2019, in an attempt to refund Fallout 76 will now be able to get their money back.

