Newsbrief: The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America has honored the intrepid wordsmiths behind The Outer Worlds with a Nebula Award for best game writing.

Leonard Boyarsky, Kate Dollarhyde, Paul Kirsch, Chris L’Etoile, Daniel McPhee, Carrie Patel, Nitai Poddar, Marc Soskin, and Megan Starks were all recognized for their work in building and shaping the narrative of Obsidian's popular sci-fi RPG.

Other nominees in the category included Outer Wilds, Disco Elysium, Fate Accessibility Toolkit, and The Magician's Workshop, but The Outer Worlds ultimately won out.