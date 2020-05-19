Go behind the scenes of Astroneer 's big crafting overhaul at GDC Summer!

It's critical that modern game makers understand the nuances of supporting and updating live games, and at GDC Summer this August the Astroneer team will offer their own advice on how to do it gracefully.

In a GDC Summer Design track talk on "Mining Your Own Design: Crafting the Crafting System in 'Astroneer'", System Era Softworks' Aaron Biddlecom and Elijah O'Rear will reveal how the team at System Era Softworks overhauled Astroneer's crafting system (reliant on diegetic inventory) in the Early Access update before launch.

Notably, the pair plan to walk through the process of deepening their understanding of the game's existing design, and how it allowed them to make extensive changes without destabilizing Astroneer. They'll also discuss the stumbling blocks encountered along the way, how they overcame them, and how the feature fared in hindsight.

